EPL: Why Chelsea will not secure a top four finish next season

Chelsea had to let a total of 10 superstars walk through the exit door in order to avoid a transfer ban next summer but that decision could cost the Blues dearly next season.

Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Brazilian starlet, Angelino, are the 3 new faces brought in by Todd Boehly this summer and negations are currently ongoing for the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic and Moises Caceido.

Mauricio Pochettino wants a new striker this summer as well as a holding midfielder but has to manage his first pre-season game in charge of Chelsea without any of his required transfer targets.

Last term, the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard failed to get positive results from games and Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League table without a single silverware to contend themselves with.

There were early exits from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and they narrowly reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

A change in system, formation and tactics was dearly needed at Chelsea last term and that is exactly why Todd Boehly appointed Mauricio Pochettino to take the reigns at West London ahead of the upcoming campaign.

However, the Argentine international cannot sit back and allow a repeat of next season to happen, given the fact that his job s depends on it dearly.

Now, let’s kindly take a look at exactly why Chelsea will not secure a top four finish next season.

A lot of areas in the Mauricio Pochettino’s team needs immediate attention and Todd Boehly is consuming too much time in getting those areas filled.

Wesley Fofana has picked serious ACL injury completely ruling him out of the start of next season, leaving an inconsistent Trevor Chalobah as the only senior centre-back to pair Thiago Silva in defence.

Levi Colwill and Badiashile are still options at centre-halves positions but are too shy and timid for the Premier League.

Chelsea conceded the 5th highest goals in the League last term, with Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Badiashile, Trevor Chalobah and Wesley Fofana as their centre-halves. Then how more can they keep out without Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

Mauricio Pochettino will definitely struggle for a top four finish next season if adequate attention isn’t paid to the empty holes at Stamford Bridge ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Kelvin727 (

)