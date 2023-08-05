EPL: Why Chelsea Should Ditch Mbappe And Pursue Other Transfer Priorities

If not the best, Kylian Mbappe is certainly one of the most lethal centre forwards in Europe.

Blessed with unique pace and trickery, the Frenchman is a nightmare to play against.

The signing of Kylian Mbappe will no doubt, take Chelsea to the next level.

However, after a slight outburst with PSG and still without a Champions League winners medal and the Ballon d’Or crown, the Frenchman has watched his career take a different turn all at the age of 24.

Kylian Mbappe is tipped to rival Erling Haaland for the Ballon d’Or crown in years to come, but is currently facing an undecided future at Parc des Princes.

The former Monaco youngster admitted publicly that he won’t sign a contract extension at Paris Saint-German next summer and the French hierarchy felt betrayed by his statement and has now decided to cash out on the France captain this summer. The consequences of Mbappe’s public statement didn’t end there.

PSG has also restricted him from training and he has been left out in two of their last pre-season outings at Japan.

Mbappe would be a magnificent addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad but will definitely have a concrete negativity on Chelsea.

Which leads us to the main central message of this article, below is exactly why Chelsea should ditch Kylian Mbappe and pursue other transfer priorities this summer.

The 2018 World Cup winner remains a high profile player irrespective of the current uncertainty clouding his future at Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe will for one, demand a high wage from Chelsea and could result to Chelsea breaching the FPA rules. The Frenchman is young and still has his sights set on more honours but could act as an obstruction to the progress of certain youngster at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhalio Mudryk for a start, is another raw talent, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to reignite his unique spark at West London next season but the arrival of Kylian Mbappe will only slow his progress.

It is advisable that Todd Boehly and Co. walks away from ideology of luring Kylian Mbappe to Stamford Bridge this summer, for it will only cause more harm than good.

The idea of splashing around £30 for the services of Kylian Mbappe should be tarnished by Chelsea but that fee, could go a long way in strengthen Chelsea’s midfield void.

Kelvin727 (

)