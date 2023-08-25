EPL: Why Chelsea could lose their second home game of the season

The Blues will host newly promoted side, Luton Town, at West London tonight, in what will be Mauricio Pochettino’s third league game in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino’s men drew their opening Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge but suffered a negative upturn in result at West Ham the following weekend.

Nuel Aguerd gave West Ham the lead inside the opening seven minutes before Cairney Chukwuemeka equalised for Chelsea. French international, Michail Antonio, made the scoreline 2-1 with a long range effort from outside the box but the Hammers were eventually reduced to ten men after Nuel Aguerd was sent off.

£115m signing, Moises Caceido, was introduced in the 61st minute by Mauricio Pochettino but the Ecuadorian gave away a costly penalty in the dieing minutes of the Premier League encounter between Chelsea and West Ham United.

Chelsea ultimately lost 3-1 at the London stadium and Mauricio Pochettino has asked Todd Boehly to sign more offensive players before the closure of the 2023 summer transfer window.

Michael Olise and Muhammed Kudus were potential offensive targets for Chelsea this summer but Olise has extended his stay at South London while Kudus is set to complete a £45m permanent switch to West Ham United this Friday.

Now, with all that in mind and no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the main central message of this article.

Below is exactly why Chelsea could lose their second home of the season against Luton Town.

Goalscoring woes

Chelsea has scored two goals in two Premier League against Liverpool and West Ham United respectively but both goals has been scored by Cairney Chukwuemeka and Axel Disasi.

With Christopher Nkunku injured, Pochettino has entrusted Nicolas Jackson with the burden of leading Chelsea’s offensive line but the Senegalese has been a huge disappointment.

Nicolas Jackson, Mykhalio Mudryk and Raheem Sterling has all been wasteful in sight of goal this season and the trio are most likely to start against Luton Town.

Chelsea’s goalscoring troubles could continue against newly promoted side, Luton Town and as a result the Blues could sheepishly drop points at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Kelvin727 (

)