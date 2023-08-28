EPL Team Of The Week: Two Players From Chelsea, Liverpool And Man Utd Made The List

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker (Liverpool).

One player whom Liverpool will have to thank for helping them defeat Newcastle United in the competition is Alisson Becker. The Brazilian International made seven important saves for Liverpool in the game to prevent Newcastle United from scoring any further goals.

Centre-Backs: Thiago Silva (Chelsea) and Cristian Romero (Tottenham).

Thiago Silva gave Chelsea that confidence in their backline against Luton Town as he made brilliant ball wins in the encounter to neutralize the threat coming from the opposition. Cristian Romero on the other hand had a brilliant outing for Tottenham as he showed his defensive brilliance to protect the team’s backline against Bournemouth.

Full-Backs: Destiny Udogie (Tottenham) and Matty Cash (Aston Villa).

Matty Cash’s form elevated to the highest level for Aston Villa in the competition as he scored two vital goals in the team’s convincing 3-1 win over Burnley. Destiny Udogie amazed fans with his incredible performance for Tottenham as he provided a fine assist against Bournemouth to aid the team’s win in the competition.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd), James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United), and Rodri (Man City).

Apart from scoring Manchester City’s winning goal against Sheffield United, Rodri also controlled the middle of the park brilliantly with his fine passes and lovely ball movements. James Ward-Prowse contributed heavily to West Ham’s 3-1 win over Brighton as he scored a stunning goal in the encounter. Bruno Fernandes was the brain behind Manchester United’s comeback win over Nottingham Forest as he scored a goal and also provided an assist in the competition.

Forwards: Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool), and Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

Marcus Rashford played a very important role in Manchester United’s win in the competition as he provided an assist and also won the penalty that led to the team’s winning goal against Nottingham Forest. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to orchestrate Liverpool’s comeback win over Newcastle United as he netted two brilliant goals in the encounter. Raheem Sterling on the other hand scored two goals and provided an assist in Chelsea’s comfortable 3-0 win over Luton.

