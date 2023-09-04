EPL Table, Match Review, Clean Sheets Ranking And Top Scorers After Yesterday’s Matches

Liverpool 3-0 Aston villa

Jurgen Klopp’s team kept their undefeated record intact in the Premier League this season by securing a resounding win on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s exceptional season opener carried forward on Sunday, as they secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Aston Villa. Under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool displayed complete dominance right from the start at Anfield. In fact, they could have even netted more goals, further solidifying their credentials as potential title contenders.

Liverpool took an early lead within just four minutes of the game, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s clinical strike from 20 yards out. It was his first goal since joining the team from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. The goal came after a corner kick that evaded everyone and landed perfectly at Szoboszlai’s feet.

Liverpool’s advantage increased when Matty Cash unintentionally directed the ball into his own net from close range, extending the team’s lead. This happened after Darwin Nunez’s shot hit the post, leaving Cash helpless in his attempt to prevent the goal.

Nunez, who had recently scored a double against Newcastle in the previous game, had a golden opportunity to score himself during the match. Unfortunately, he hit the woodwork again, this time chipping the ball against the crossbar. He then missed another chance by poking a volley wide, despite having an open goal in front of him early in the second half.

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester united

In an exciting ending to a mostly messy game, Arsenal managed to score two goals during the added time and secured a thrilling win against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium.

The game became quite chaotic towards the end, with United initially thinking they had secured a victory when Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 88th minute. However, after reviewing the play using video assistance, the referee confirmed that Garnacho was offside, and the goal was disallowed. At that point, the score was tied 1-1.

The drama quickly shifted to the opposite side during the last eight minutes. Declan Rice’s shot, which took a deflection, gave Arsenal the lead. Shortly after, substitute Gabriel Jesus sprinted ahead and sealed the win. The crowd erupted with excitement and joy as the stadium filled with elation.

