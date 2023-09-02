EPL Table After Today’s Games as Chelsea drops points, while Brighton, Man City & Spurs Won

Brighton returned to winning ways with an emphatic performance against Newcastle United at the Amex.

The first half ended with Evan Ferguson scoring the opener, before Brighton continued their dominance in the second half, and doubled their advantage when Ferguson curled home a beautiful strike from long range.

As with his first, there was an element of luck about his third too, with his shot deflecting off Schar into the net as Newcastle faltered at the back.

Wilson’s impressive stoppage-time finish restored some parity for the visitors, but on the whole, Newcastle were well beaten and lose for the third game running, while Brighton continue an impressive start to the season with their third win in four matches.

Seagulls soar back into the top four with nine points. It’s a far bleaker situation for the Magpies though, who drop further to 13th in the table.

Their +4 goal difference from that opening day eradicated by three straight defeats. It’s still early in the campaign, but Eddie Howe has a task on his hands to turn around a squad who lost just five times in 38 league games last season.

Below is the Final EPL Table After Today’s Games;

Adenijisports (

)