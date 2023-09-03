EPL Table After Liverpool Won 3-0 Against Aston Villa On Sunday Ahead Of Man United Vs Arsenal Game.

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa.

Liverpool host Aston Villa at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides.

It takes just 3 minutes of action for Dominik Szoboszlai to inspire Liverpool to an early lead and this is just the beginning of something interesting in the game.

A defensive blunder by Matty Cash double Liverpool lead and this has to be a very good start for Liverpool. Liverpool dominate the game and it’s not a surprise that Liverpool won 2-0 in the first 45 minutes of the game.

It turn from bad to worse for Aston Villa as Mohamed Salah scored the third goal of the game to make it 3-0 win for Liverpool and it’s interesting.

Liverpool now move up to 3rd position in English premier league table and this has to be a fresh start for Liverpool after their poor form in EPL last season.

