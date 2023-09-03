NEWS

EPL Table After Liverpool Won 3-0 Against Aston Villa On Sunday Ahead Of Man United Vs Arsenal Game.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa.

Liverpool host Aston Villa at their home stadium and it was a tough and interesting 90 minutes of action for both sides.

It takes just 3 minutes of action for Dominik Szoboszlai to inspire Liverpool to an early lead and this is just the beginning of something interesting in the game.

A defensive blunder by Matty Cash double Liverpool lead and this has to be a very good start for Liverpool. Liverpool dominate the game and it’s not a surprise that Liverpool won 2-0 in the first 45 minutes of the game.

It turn from bad to worse for Aston Villa as Mohamed Salah scored the third goal of the game to make it 3-0 win for Liverpool and it’s interesting.

Liverpool now move up to 3rd position in English premier league table and this has to be a fresh start for Liverpool after their poor form in EPL last season.

TeamCeleb (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

President Tinubu Has Nothing He Wants To Do In The Next Six Months’ – Ex-Minister Umaru Dembo

2 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Armed attacks: UNICAL students flee campus; He’s in lawful custody’ — police confirm arrest of publisher’s brother after petition by Fashola

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Outcome of LG polls shows PDP dominance in Edo – Obaseki; EPL: Salah, others shine as Liverpool put three past Villa

15 mins ago

Since 1999, nobody has come into power through an opposition party in Cross River State—Obong Obla.

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button