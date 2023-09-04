EPL Table After Chelsea Lost 1-0, Arsenal Won Man United 3-1, And Liverpool Won Aston Villa 3-0

The English Premier League (EPL) never fails to deliver excitement and drama, and Round 4 of the 2023-2024 season was no exception. With unexpected results and dominant displays, the weekend left football fans buzzing. Let’s dive into the current EPL table after these thrilling fixtures.

In the most shocking upset of the weekend, Chelsea faced an unexpected defeat against Nottingham Forest, with a final score of 1-0. This surprising loss saw Chelsea drop from the the first half of the table, leaving fans and pundits wondering if this was just a minor hiccup or a sign of trouble ahead.

Arsenal, on the other hand, made a bold statement by defeating Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates. This impressive victory catapulted Arsenal into the top five and showed their intentions to challenge for the title this season. The Gunners’ attacking trio of Saka, Martinelli, and Nketiah proved to be too much for Manchester United’s defense to handle.

Liverpool continued their stellar form by securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. This win solidified Liverpool’s place at the top 4 of the EPL table for match day 4 round, with an unbeaten record thus far. Their attacking prowess, led by Salah, Diaz, and Nunez, continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

After Round 4, the EPL table stands as follows:

Manchester City: 12 points

Tottenham: 10 points

Liverpool: 10 points

West Ham: 10 points

Arsenal: 10 points

It’s still early days in the season, and there’s plenty of football left to be played. However, these results have set the stage for an exciting title race, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Man City all vying for supremacy.

Round 4 of the EPL showcased the unpredictability and excitement that make English football so special. With each passing week, fans can expect more twists and turns in this thrilling season. See how the table looks like.

