EPL Table After Arsenal Drew 2-2 And Man United Won 3-2

Games went in the English Premier League today as teams played their matchday three league fixtures.

Arsenal faced Fulham at the Emirates stadium. It was another derby match for Mikel Arteta’s side following their 1-0 against Crystal Palace in their last game. Andreas Pereira put Arsenal in the lead after he capitalized from Aaron Ramsdale’s error in goal.

Down into the second half of the match, Arsenal scored the equaliser after Bukayo Saka scored from the penalty spot. They went on to take the lead in the second half of the match after Eddie Nketiah scored from Fabio Vieira’s assist. Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to give Arsenal the lead. Fulham levelled things up again after Joao Palhinha scored from Harrison RRee’s assist.

Manchester United faced Nottingham at Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag’s side where looking to get back into winning ways after they lost against Tottenham Hotspur in their previous league fixture. In the first few minutes of the game, Taiwo Awoniyi put Nottingham Forest in the lead after he scored a brilliant goak from Gibbs-White’s assist. Wily Boly made it 2-0 for Nottingham Forest in the opening minutes of the first half.

Manchester United pulled one back in the first half after Christian Eriksen scored from Marcus Rashford’s assist. The first half of the match ended with Nottingham Forest in the lead. Casemiro scored the equaliser for Manchester United in the second half of the match through Bruno Fernandes.

Here is how the Premier League table looks like after today’s games.

RLupdates (

)