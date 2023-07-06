NEWS

EPL: Paul Merson Picks His Top 5 Transfers This Summer

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 367 1 minute read

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has announced his top five transfers of the summer.

According to Vanguard, He picked Christopher Nkunku, Alexis Mc Allister, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and James Maddison as his top five.

‘Nkunku has moved to Chelsea.

Nkunku, who moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer, sarcastically stated that he is not capable of making the Blues’ top nine, but that the Frenchman has been incredible for RB Leipzig in the past two seasons.

Fourth on his list is Alexis Mc Allister, whom Liverpool acquired from Brighton this summer.

He describes the Argentine as “very simple and effective.”

German international Kai Havelz, who moved to Arsenal from Chelsea this summer, is third on Merson’s list.

He said the German could be a new weapon for Arsenal and that Havertz is a good signing and will improve Arsenal.

Mason Mount also moved from Chelsea to Manchester United this summer, and Merson feels that the England international will immediately make the Red Devils a better team.

According to Paul Merson, James Maddison’s move from relegated Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur is the best transfer of the summer.

‘Harry Kane could be the main beneficiary of James Maddison’s move to Tottenham.

Politics1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 367 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

1 min ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

3 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

14 mins ago

The Barcelona Attacking Trios That Scored Against Man United In The 2011 UCL Final

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button