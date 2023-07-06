EPL: Paul Merson Picks His Top 5 Transfers This Summer

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has announced his top five transfers of the summer.

According to Vanguard, He picked Christopher Nkunku, Alexis Mc Allister, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and James Maddison as his top five.

‘Nkunku has moved to Chelsea.

Nkunku, who moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer, sarcastically stated that he is not capable of making the Blues’ top nine, but that the Frenchman has been incredible for RB Leipzig in the past two seasons.

Fourth on his list is Alexis Mc Allister, whom Liverpool acquired from Brighton this summer.

He describes the Argentine as “very simple and effective.”

German international Kai Havelz, who moved to Arsenal from Chelsea this summer, is third on Merson’s list.

He said the German could be a new weapon for Arsenal and that Havertz is a good signing and will improve Arsenal.

Mason Mount also moved from Chelsea to Manchester United this summer, and Merson feels that the England international will immediately make the Red Devils a better team.

According to Paul Merson, James Maddison’s move from relegated Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur is the best transfer of the summer.

‘Harry Kane could be the main beneficiary of James Maddison’s move to Tottenham.

