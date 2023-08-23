EPL: Four options for Man United to solve their midfield woes

Following a dismal result at Tottenham and with Mason Mount injured until September, Manchester United could be forced to dip deep in the current transfer market to tackle their midfield troubles.

Manchester United’s midfield pair of Casemiro and Mason Mount appears to be a malfunctioning area in Erik ten Hag’s team and the Red Devils simply cannot rely on the duo anymore.

Mason Mount was brought in at Manchester United by Erik ten Hag due to the Englishman’s versatility, which would certainly create a new dimension for the Red Devils when advancing forward. But most importantly, the 24-year-old was signed to be the ultimate midfield partner for Casemiro.

However, results and expectations has taken a different turn at Old Trafford, the Red Devils has unconvincing beaten Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at home soil but were totally outclassed and battered at North London by Tottenham Hotspur.

Casemiro is now 31 and cannot play as the only defensive midfielder in Erik ten Hag’s team anymore. The United boss knows it and so does the United hierarchy.

Which leads us to the main central message of this article and with no further delays, let’s quickly take a look at the four possible options for Manchester United to tackle their midfield problems.

1. Sofyan Amarabat

Liverpool has shown concrete interest for the past couple of days but the Morocco international prefers a move to Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amarabat is aggressive and could be the ideal solution to Man United’s midfield troubles.

2. Ryan Gravenberch

The 23-year-old is currently out of favour at the Allianz Areana under Thomas Tuchel but the Dutchman was unplayable at Ajax under the management of Erik ten Hag.

3. Aurelien Tchouameni

The Frenchman seems to have an uncertain future at the Bernabeu but would be a marquee signing for Manchester United.

4. Kalvin Philips

Philips seems to favour a transfer away from Man City this summer due to his lack of regular minutes under Pep Guardiola.

