EPL: Arsenal Suffer A Huge Blow As Gabriel Jesus Is Set To Miss The Start Of The New Season

Arsenal have been dealt with a huge blow ahead of the new English Premier League campaign that will get underway next weekend, as the Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is expected to miss the start of the campaign due to injury.

The Brazilian was excluded from the Arsenal squad that faced the French Ligue 1 side Monaco on Wednesday in the final of the 2023 Emirates Cup due to the knee injury he picked up in training with the rest of the team. Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta after the game against Monaco on Wednesday revealed that Gabriel Jesus will be out for the next few weeks as a result of discomfort in his knee.

The Gunners will begin their 2023-24 season this weekend with a blockbuster FA Community Shield final against the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, before their first English Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest a week later at home.

