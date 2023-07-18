EPL: 5 Players With A Point To Prove In 2023-24

The Premier League is renowned for its global fanbase and popularity, attracting immense attention and sparking discussions among football enthusiasts worldwide. Despite their vast fanbases, even Premier League stars are not immune to criticism. Fans and pundits often express their opinions and critique players on a weekly basis, closely scrutinizing their performances.

However, some criticized players have the potential to make a significant impact in the upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season. Here are five such players:

5. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-min aims to redeem himself after a disappointing 2022-23 season by rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia and committing to Tottenham Hotspur. As the Premier League Golden Boot winner in the 2021-22 season, Son has demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess. While last season may not have met expectations, Son’s talent and determination make him a player to watch for a strong comeback.

4. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s high-spending activities in the January transfer window raised eyebrows, including the acquisition of Mykhailo Mudryk for a hefty fee of €70 million. Although the Ukrainian forward struggled to meet expectations in his debut season, it’s important to consider his young age (22) and the challenging transition from the Ukrainian league to the highly competitive Premier League.

With reduced pressure in the upcoming season, Mudryk has the opportunity to showcase his potential and establish himself as a valuable asset for Chelsea in 2023-24.

3. Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Kai Havertz, previously at Chelsea, joins Arsenal with an opportunity for a fresh start in the upcoming season. Known for his versatility and attacking prowess, he excelled as an attacking midfielder at Bayer Leverkusen. However, his time at Chelsea saw him deployed in various positions, limiting his effectiveness.

Now at Arsenal, Havertz has the chance to regain his form and flourish in a role that best suits his abilities, surrounded by talented teammates and under a cohesive system.

2. Mason Mount (Manchester United)

Mason Mount endured a challenging campaign last season, experiencing a notable drop in goal contributions compared to the previous season. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the context of his performance within a dysfunctional Chelsea side. Despite the criticism, Mount’s past success, including winning the Chelsea Player of the Year award, highlights his immense talent.

With a move to Manchester United, Mount can reignite his form under the guidance of manager Erik Ten Hag and prove himself as a key player for the team in 2023-24.

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Regarded as one of the best centre-backs of his generation, Virgil van Dijk encountered a dip in form last season. However, his previous performances have solidified his status as a dominant defender. Liverpool’s offseason recruitment and squad adjustments provide an opportunity for Van Dijk to regain his peak form and contribute significantly to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

