EPL: 5 Man United players with a point to prove during pre-season

Manchester United 2023 pre-season opener got the best possible start ever but there are still areas of concern for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman made an 11 man substitution at the start of the second-half before his side was able to break the deadlock in the 67th minute before adding a late second at the 86th minute.

In the absence of David De Gea, Tom Heaton started in goal, Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane paired together at centre-back while Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo occupied the wide areas on opposite flanks.

£60m summer signing from Chelsea, Mason Mount, was at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield, operating as an attacking minded No.10 in the absence of Bruno Fernandes.

Aaron Wan-bissaka was the only other senior player that featured for Manchester United against Leeds United at Norway.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Antony and Luke Shaw are expected to report back at the club next week.

Mason Mount was impressive in his pre-season outing against Leeds United with his crisp passing and brilliant set-piece.

However, there are still certain United stars that has a serious point to prove in the current pre-season and we are going to take a look.

Below are the 5 Man United players with a point to prove in the current pre-season.

1. Jadon Sancho

The English winger has to give the United boss something big to think about ahead of next season.

2. Mason Mount

The English midfielder was signed for a huge significant fee from Chelsea and has to repay the hype shown on him by Erik ten Hag.

3. Anthony Martial

The Frenchman has to convince Manchester United that he still has a lot to offer.

4. Fred

The 29-year-old played no part in Manchester United’s pre-season opener against Leeds United at Olso.

5. Scott Mctominay

The Scottish international is currently enjoying his holiday but should link up with the rest of the United squad next week.

