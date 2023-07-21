EPL: 2 strikers that could still join Man United before the start of next season

Erik ten Hag has been reunited with his former shotstopper at Ajax after weeks of negotiations.

The Cameroon international underwent his United medicals at the Carrington on Thursday and signed a five year contract, that would keep him tied down at Manchester United until the summer of 2028.

A fee of £44m will be paid to Inter Milan and a further £4m will be considered as add-ons.

Andre Onana featured in 41 games for Inter Milan last season and kept 19 clean sheets on the process. He won the Coppa Italia and earned a Champions League finalist medal after one season.

Erik ten Hag has finally gotten his hands on the kind of goalkeeper he craved at Manchester United upon his arrival despite defending David De Gea on numerous occasions last season. However, there was this rousing uncertainty that surrounded the De Gea at Man United under Erik ten Hag.

Andre Onana will replace David De Gea in between the sticks at Manchester United next season and will inherit the vacant No.24 shirt at the Theatre of Dreams.

The 27-year-old is a whole new upgrade to David De Gea and is a complete definition of a “modern day goalkeeper”. Onana is commanding, confident in claiming set pieces and above all, the shotstopper is ever reliable with the ball at his feet.

Erik ten Hag certainly knows what Andre Onana can provide to his team at Manchester United and that is exactly why the Dutchman persuaded his superiors to sign the former Ajax shotstopper.

Now, with all that in mind, let’s quickly move to the main central message of this article, below are the 2 strikers Manchester United could still sign before the start of next season.

1. Rasmus Hojlund

PSG has contacted Atalanta to ask about the availability of Denmark striker, Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently subheading Erik ten Hag’s transfer list.

2. Harry Kane

The Englishman is open to any move this summer and there is a growing possibility that the 29-year-old could still join Erik ten Hag’s side.

