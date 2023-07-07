NEWS

Enugu was quite peaceful when Gburugburu was there but now We’re witnessing this savage: Fani-Kayode

Chief Femi Fani Kayode, one of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains, said that Enugu state was relatively peaceful when Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi popularly known as ‘Gburugburu’ was there as the state governor, but now, people can see what is going on in the state.

Fani Kayode observed this in a tweet he recently released on his official Twitter account a few minutes ago, to react to the happenings and insecurity in the southeast.

Recall that about 2 days ago, there was a report of gunmen who came out to enforce the one-week sit-at-home declared by their leader on people going about their daily routine. As reported by many reputable media, they attack some people on their ways, went to market, and unfortunately, banks, other businesses and schools who earlier opened for the day’s activities have to abruptly shut down.

However, Fani-Kayode who may have seen the report of what happened in the state reacted where he wrote,

“Behold the works of the armed wing of the Obidient movement all in the name of Biafra. Wnugu was relatively peaceful whilst Gburugburu was there but now, we are witnessing this savage barbarity. I am at a loss for words, Are these Biafran footsoldiers any better than Boko Haram and ISWAP…such wickedness is rarely seen and I wholeheartedly condemn it. Something must be done.”

