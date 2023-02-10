This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Enugu State Is Not Known For Destructive Politics – Nwobodo

Senator Jim Nwobodo, a former governor of the former Anambra State, has denounced what he calls an anti-government campaign of slander in Enugu State.

According to report, Nwobodo responded to the certificate forgery claim made against Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, guber candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah, by speaking with journalists in his Amaechi country home.

Mbah has refuted the accusation that he presented a fake National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC, discharge certificate.

Speaking to journalists, Nwobodo stressed that despite having problems, neither he nor the late C.C. Onoh engaged in a campaign of smears during their political careers.

The former governor claimed that after learning of Mbah’s alleged certificate falsification, he became extremely concerned.

“I was scared, quite worried, when I heard the news. Tell me the truth, I demanded when I contacted Peter. He assured me that it wasn’t real. He confirmed to me that he did indeed complete the NYSC and receive a certificate.

Additionally, he sent me photos that he took while at the NYSC orientation camp in Lagos State. All of the evidence is present.

He said, “I am pleading with politicians to stop this form of politics; we did not practise this in our own day.

Nwobodo urged the media to always go above and beyond when verifying reports before going public. He was surrounded during the media chat by party chieftains, including the State PDP Chairman, Augustine Nnamani, and the DG, PDP Campaign Organization, Ikeja Asogwa.

He said, “The media shouldn’t permit itself to be exploited in disseminating misinformation.

