Enugu State: Ike Ekweremadu’s Son Makes Commissioners’ List

Peter Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State, has appointed 15 commissioner-nominees, including Lloyd Ekweremadu, the son of Chief Ike Ekweremadu, and Ada Chukwu, the daughter of ex-governor Sullivan.

The state government sent the list of the nominees to the House of Assembly, which was read by Speaker Uche Ugwu during the assembly session in Enugu.

Also in the list, which was signed by Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary of State Government, were a veteran broadcaster, Aka Eze Aka, Prof. Ndubueze Mba, Chika Ugwoke, Prof. Sam Ugwu, Mrs. Ngozi Eni, and Dr. Kingsley Ude.

Others are former commissioners Deacon Okey Ogbodo and Prof. Emmanuel Obi, as well as Dr. Malachy Agbo, Mrs. Ugochi Madueke, Nathaniel Urama, Gerrald Otiji, and Prince Lawrence Ezeh.

In the letter, Onyia said that this was not the complete list of the nominees, and requested for their speedy consideration.

He said, “While this may not be the complete list, we are optimistic that you will review this request as you have done in the past.” (NAN)

Source: Dailypost.

