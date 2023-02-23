Enugu politician convoy attacked by gunmen, one killed and vehicle burnt

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The violence that has marred Nigeria’s election season continued on Wednesday with an attack on the campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Oforchukwu Egbo. The incident took place at Eke-Otu in Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, where the hoodlums killed the driver of one of the buses in the convoy and burnt his body along with the vehicle.

This attack comes just days after gunmen killed the Labour Party senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district, Mr Oyibo Chukwu, along with five of his supporters in the same area. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety and security of candidates and their supporters during the election period.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, there are fears that they may be politically motivated. Enugu state has a history of political violence, and there are concerns that the situation could escalate if urgent measures are not taken to address the root causes of the problem.

In response to the attacks, the Enugu PDP candidate has pledged to tackle insecurity with technology if elected. However, there are concerns that this may not be enough to address the underlying issues that have contributed to the violence in the state.

The Enugu State Police Command has launched an investigation into the attacks, but so far, no arrests have been made. The situation remains tense, and there are fears that more violence could occur in the run-up to the election.

It is essential that all stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, and civil society groups, work together to promote peace and ensure that the election is free and fair. The safety and security of candidates and voters must be guaranteed, and any form of violence or intimidation must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

