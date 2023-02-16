Enugu PDP governorship candidate sues APC chairman for alleged defamation

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu, Peter Mbah, has sued the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ugochukwu Agballah, over alleged defamation.

Mr Mbah, a lawyer, filed the libel suit at a State High Court in Enugu on 18 January, according to information in a court document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

Independent papers Limited, the publisher of Independent newspapers, was joined in the suit as the second defendant.

The PDP candidate accused Mr. Agballah and Independent newspapers of publishing “false and malicious publication” about him in the newspaper’s online edition on May 30, 2022, in the lawsuit designated E/25/2023.

According to reports, Mr. Agballah accused the PDP candidate of entering the race for governor in order to utilise the state’s public finances to settle an alleged N40 billion debt if he wins the election on March 11.

Additionally, he was cited as saying that Mr. Mbah was a political protégé of former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani and that Mr. Mbah’s candidature was a covert attempt to restore the former governor to power in the news article reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES.

Between 1999 through 2007, Mr. Nnamani—who is now a senator and represents Enugu East District led the state as governor.

Mr. Mbah served as Mr. Nnamani’s chief of staff. Thereafter, he was chosen to serve as the former governor’s state finance commissioner.

Lukundu (

)