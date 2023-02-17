This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Enugu PDP celebrates the ruling in the disqualification case as a victory for democracy

The Federal High Court in Enugu’s decision to dismiss a lawsuit that sought to disqualify all candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is in Enugu, prompted a response from the campaign council for the party.

On Friday, Judge Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo announced the verdict.

The lawsuit demanded that the PDP primary election be declared invalid and that the party’s candidates for governor, the National Assembly, and state assemblies in 2023 be disqualified.

The plaintiff, Chike Idoko of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, was found to lack locus standi to bring the lawsuit, according to the sitting judge, Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo.

The PDP campaign responded by calling it a victory for democracy in line with well-established prior legal rulings and requesting that the opposition in the State make the most of the remaining campaign windows to promote their candidacies to the electorate.

The Enugu State PDP Campaign Council issued a succinct statement on Friday through its Director of Public Communications and Spokesperson, Nana Ogbodo. It read: “We welcome the judgment by the Honourable Court upholding the primary elections that produced our candidates in the 2023 general election.

This is a triumph for democracy, and it goes hand in hand with the provisions of our laws and rulings on similar issues by both the Court of Appeals Court and the Supreme Court.

We must take advantage of this opportunity to advise the opposition parties and candidates in Enugu State who were hoping to win the election through deceit, technicalities, and propaganda to use the remaining campaign window to raise their manifestos and travel to all corners of the state to market them to the electorate as the PDP and its candidates have been doing since 2022.

“In the meantime, we thank our party loyal and supporters for standing with the party at every turn, and we encourage them to have their voter registration documents ready to cast their ballots for the PDP on February 25 and March 11, 2023.”

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

