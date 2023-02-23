Enugu Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Several Others Murdered

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prof. Oyibo Chukwu, the Labour Party’s candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial District, has reportedly been assassinated.

Around three days remain till the Presidential and National Assembly elections. Reporters discovered that he and other party members were set ablaze late Wednesday evening in Amaechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Unidentified individuals reportedly attacked them while they were riding in a Sienna and set fire to the vehicle. Approximately five people were reportedly affected. “It is regrettable to learn that they were burned along with the campaign truck. I cannot comment further because I am not a member of his family, a highly placed source informed the Daily Post.

Similarly, a campaign vehicle belonging to a member of the House of Representatives, the Honourable Offor Chukwuegbo, was reportedly set ablaze along the same axis. Chukwuegbo is the PDP candidate for the federal constituency of Enugu North/South. It is unknown how many people were slain in the incident, but the minibus driver was apparently killed. The police have not yet released a statement regarding the two events.

