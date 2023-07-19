Enugu Guber: INEC Fails To Defend Mbah’s Election Victory, Says It Has No Witness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) encountered a setback during the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu as it failed to present any witnesses in defense of the election that led to the victory of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Chijioke Edeoga, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) who is challenging Mbah’s victory, closed his case on Sunday, prompting the matter to be adjourned to the following Tuesday for INEC to present its defense. However, at the adjourned session, INEC still couldn’t produce any witnesses.

Humphrey Okoli, the lead lawyer representing INEC, informed the court that the commission had decided not to bring any witnesses. He stated, “The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness.”

Both Benjamin Nwosu, the counsel for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Mbah’s legal team did not oppose INEC’s decision. The PDP had expressed its determination to present witnesses to defend the outcome of the governorship poll.

Nwosu, the PDP’s counsel, persuaded the tribunal to adjourn further proceedings for two hours, as they had four days to prepare their defense.

The tribunal granted the request for an adjournment, deferring the case for two hours to allow the PDP to produce its first witness by 11 am that Wednesday.

Source: Daily Post.

