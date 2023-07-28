Enugu governor Mbah nominates Ekweremadu’s son as commissioner

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, on Friday, appointed 15 commissioner-nominees, including Chief Ike Ekweremadu’s son, Lloyd.

The news was shared by The Guardian on Friday, July 28, 2023

Lloyd’s dad, Ekweremadu was the Former Deputy President of the Senate of Nigeria. He served in the Senate of Nigeria for Enugu West from 3 June 2003 to 5 May 2023.

The former Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and their doctor, Obinna Obeta, were sent to prison by a UK court for violating the Modern Slavery Act.

According to the source, the 15 commissioner nominees list was sent to the state House of Assembly by the state.

The Speaker, Uche Ugwu read it on the floor of the House on Friday in Enugu.

Other nominees are ex-governor Sullivan’s daughter, Ada Chukwu, Aka Eze Aka, a veteran broadcaster; Prof. Ndubueze Mba; Mrs. Ngozi Eni; Prof. Sam Ugwu; Chika Ugwoke; and Dr. Kingsley Ude.

The Secretary of State Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, stated in a letter sent along with the list that it was not the complete list and appealed to the house to consider the nominees quickly.

He said “I’m optimistic that this request will receive your usual expeditious consideration.”

