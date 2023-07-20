Enugu election campaign: we have no witness to show -INEC

ENUGU-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has no witness to defend the conduct of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Enugu State that produced Governor Peter Mbah.

“After a thorough examination of the case, we have decided not to call a witness,” said the lawyer of INEC at the resumption of the hearing of the petition of the Labor Party and its candidate Chijioke Edeoga.

As a reminder, the Labor Party and its candidate Chijioke Edeoga concluded their challenge to Mbah’s victory last Sunday.

According to Punch, The matter was then adjourned to Tuesday for INEC to open its defense. However, the hearing was again adjourned at the instance of INEC as it was not ready to present its witness.

However, when the hearing resumed, the Commission was again unable to produce a witness.

INEC, through its legal team led by Humphrey Okoli, informed the court that the commission had decided not to call a witness.

“The first respondent (INEC) has the mandate to open the case. After a thorough examination of the case, we have decided not to call a witness,” Okoli said.

The two lawyers for the PDP, Benjamin Nwosu and Governor Peter Mbah, did not disagree with INEC’s position.

The PDP, which was expected to open its defense, told the court that it needed time to inform the court that it needed an extension of time to enable it to present its witnesses.

The PDP lawyer, Nwosu, then convinced the court to adjourn further proceedings for two hours.

According to the PDP lawyer, the party wants to call up to nine witnesses to defend its case.

“We are inclined to open our case today. However, we will need two hours to present our witnesses,” he said.

Edeoga’s lawyers led by Adegboyega Awomolo did not object to the request for adjournment.

The court, therefore, adjourned the trial for two hours to allow the PDP to present its first witness by 11 a.m. yesterday.

Politics1 (

)