Enugu APC drags Sahara Reporters, Sowore, Sun Newspapers to court, demand N2bn for libel

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Chief Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibie) and the Chairman of the party in the State, Barr Ugochukwu Agballah have dragged the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omowole Sowore and an expelled former deputy chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Adolphus Ude to an Enugu High Court over alleged libel and defamation.

Nnaji and Agballah, the plaintiffs, are demanding the payment of N2 billion (two billion naira) damages for a publication of offensive materials bordering on fraud against them.

While the plaintiffs sued Adolphus Ude with the Editor of SUN paper and the paper itself as defendants; they sued Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, an online publication, as sole defendant.

Sowore was sued because an article containing the offensive allegations was published in Sahara Reporters, which he is the publisher; while Ude, SUN newspapers and the Editor of Sun were sued for the publication of an interview granted by Ude in the Sun papers.

In the court processes dated February 10, 2023 and cited by our reporter in Enugu, at the weekend, the plaintiffs sought a declaration that the publications made by Sowore and Ude on November 20, 2022 and January 9, 2023 in Sahara Reporters and Sun papers, respectively, to the effect that the plaintiffs committed fraud of N1.3 Billion, misappropriation of N283 Million and embezzlement of $1.5 million are libelous and defamatory.

The plaintiffs want an order of the Court directing the defendants to retract the said statements through a publication and asserting the falsity of such statements.

They want an order of the court directing the defendants to write a letter of apology to be published in three national dailies; payment of N2billion as general or exemplary damages and an order restraining the defendants, their servants, agents or privies from further publishing of said defamatory and libelous statements about or concerning the plaintiffs.

In the Suits No. E/104/2023 (Sowore) and Suit No. E/77/2023(Ude), the defendants were given forty-two days after the service of the writ on them, to enter appearance or cause appearance to be entered for them failing which the suit may proceed in their absence and judgment may be given.

The said publications had reported that the aggrieved duo of Nnaji and Agballah had misappropriated N283 million meant for the expression of interest and nomination forms of candidates of the party in the state.

The defendants in the publication further alleged the embezzlement of about $1.5 Million being allowances for Enugu state delegates in the 2022 national convention and presidential election.

The plaintiffs had earlier denied the allegations.

It would also be recalled that the national vice chairman of APC, South East Zone, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu had equally in a statement cleared Nnaji and Agballah of any allegation of fraud saying that at no time did they at the National level or any level whatsoever come accross such funds and warned expelled party members spreading the falsehood of dire consequences.

JamesEze01 (

)