Enough of killing, now is the time for Healing – Peter Obi Reacts to the death of Oyibo Chukwu

The flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has come out to condemn the death of the Senatorial Candidate of Labour Party after his death just few days to the 2023 elections.

Barrister Oyibo Chukwu was the Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial zone.

Peter Obi reacted to the death of Oyibo Chukwu with a post he shared on his official Twitter handle.

Peter Obi wrote “Enough of the killings, now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss. I call on the law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book”.

