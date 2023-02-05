“Enough of all this jamboree, work for APC the way we did for you in 2015&2019”—Ekekemeke to Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Vice Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Southwest, Mr. Isaac Ekekemeke, has inquired of President Mohammad Buhari to dearly work for overwhelmingly winning of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they(APC) worked for his victory in the 2015 general election and 2019 re-election bid. The APC chieftain tasked Buhari to not do anything that will put the ruling party in the hands of the opposition.

Ekemeke in his address during an interaction with the TVC news says “enough of all these social media and jamboree, ‘the government has put in structures to ensure there is no vote scamming’ but he(Buhari) has to out there and campaign because we(APC) worked for him in 2015 and 2019. And that he should do anything that will put their party in the hands of the opposition.”

Stressing further, Ekekemeke said ‘Southwest in a unanimous stand to efficiently project, our uncle, father, and party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to victory, and the president must be indifferent. What is your opinion on this? Please comment and share.

