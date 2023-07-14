Enough Is Enough – President Tinubu Declares War On Insecurity

Nigeria has been grappling with various forms of insecurity for many years which has hindered the growth of the economy and reduced the standard of living of people because of the inability to travel from one place to another for their businesses without encountering banditry or terrorism.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reportedly declared war on insecurity in the nation and believes that enough is enough. According to Vanguard paper, the president while speaking to the Women of the All Progressive Congress who visited him in the presidential Villa on Thursday 13th July, 2023, assured the women that issues of insecurity would be a thing of the past at no distance time. He also went further to say that his administration was already implementing many policies and programs that will benefit the citizens.

He also assured women that a healthy system and industrialization would be top of the priorities of his administration. The women, who all came from the 36 states of the Federation, led by Dr. Betta Edu was warmly welcomed into the presidential Villa.

