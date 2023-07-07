Enough Is Enough Of People Coming to Church Because They Expect To Have Coffee At The End- Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “Call For Revival” at North America Revival Fire Conference – Day 2 (Evening Session) || Houston, Texas.

According to him, “There has to be more than this! There has to be more than waking up in the morning and chasing a job, there’s gonna be more than just looking for money to pay a mortgage. There’s gonna be more than just getting money to get a car. There’s got to be more than nine to five jobs. There’s got to be more than ordinary existence, that mundane existence! Tired of people coming to Church and returning the same way they came, they came bound and returned bound! They came as sinners and returned back as sinners. They came oppressed and returned back oppressed. They came possessed and returned back possessed.

He said, “Enough is enough of normal, ordinary Christianity, we need something extraordinary, something supernatural. Enough is enough of people coming to Church because they expect to have coffee at the end.”

