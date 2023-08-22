Eno’s ARISE Agenda Firms in Ibiono as Foundation Donates Water Project

~ Lawrence Ekong

A. R. I. S. E Agenda, Governor Umo Eno’s visionary blueprint geared at driving socio-economic growth of Akwa Ibom State has sailed off in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area with the provision of a rural water project at Ibiaku Ikot Akpan village.

The water project, which was donated by the Ini Ememobong Foundation, a humanitarian organisation, was in support of the rural development pillar of Eno’s administration.

Speaking at the project site on Monday, Chairman PDP, Uyo Senatorial District, Hon. Ibanga Brownson commended the people of Ibiono Ibom for their warm reception and unwavering support in the last elections, adding that their continuous support for the Governor and the party, Ibiono Ibom will witness many more projects in the current administration.

“Thank you for receiving this project, and I am optimistic that many other projects will be inaugurated in Ibiono Ibom. As a Party faithful, the PDP will continue to fulfill it’s campaign promises to the people of Akwa Ibom”. Brownson added.

While handing over the project to the benefiting community, the Chairman of the foundation and Commissioner for Information, Comr. Ini Ememobong said, ” The administration of Pastor Umo Eno has prioritized rural development, which is one of the pillars of his ARISE Agenda. Therefore this water project is donated in support of that focal area. To that extent, it is within our duties as appointees of the Governor to identify areas of need within our locality and help the Governor to succeed “.

Ememobong called on the people of Ikot Akpan village to continue to support Eno’s administration and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, assuring that other critical projects promised by the Governor during his Governorship campaign will soon take off in the LGA.

Reviewing the project, the Chancellor of the foundation, Ulap Bassey Esan, said Ikot Akpan was selected for the project after a need assessment was conducted. He thanked the youths and elders of Ikot Akpan for their cooperation, urging them to take ownership of the water project and the power-generating set donated to power the facility.

On his part, the Chairman, Clan of Family Heads in Ikot Akpan Village, Catechist Andrew Inyang, expressed delight over the development, saying the donation of the project marked the end of their stressful search for potable water.

Meanwhile, at the inauguration of the newly constructed water project, stakeholders in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, including women and youths, have re-echoed their resolve of solidarity and support for the administration of Governor Umo Eno and the actualisation of his ARISE Agenda.

These resolutions were part of separate remarks made by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Borono Bassey, Chairman of Ward 4 an indigene of Ikot Akpan village, as well as the Chairman of Ward 9 who is also Chairman of all Ward Chairmen in the LGA, Uwem Okon, during the handing over of the water project.

