Enjoyment Allowance to Senators Part of Office Running Cost – NASS Management

The Daily Post newspaper reports that the management of the National Assembly (NASS) on Tuesday waded into the controversy generated by the payment of N2 million “enjoyment allowance” to senators and members of the House of Representatives before they went on a long recess last week Monday.

The NASS management in a statement issued by its Secretary of Research and Information, Dr. Ali Umoru, said that the money is part of the lawmaker’s statutory office running cost, adding that it was unfortunate that the payment was mischaracterized.

The statement read in part:

“The attention of the Management of the National Assembly has been drawn to the persistent mischaracterization and misunderstanding of the payment of N2 million allowance to each Senator.

“It should be noted that the 2 million Naira is part of the running cost of the office of each Senator as provided for in the 2023 budget.

“For the avoidance of doubt and emphasis, the said allowances were budgeted for in the 2023 Appropriation Act as part of the running cost of the office of each Senator of the 10th Assembly.

“The allowances are, therefore, an entitlement and not a privilege or largesse distributed to the Senators.”

