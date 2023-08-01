“Enjoy Your New Season” Kanu Nwankwo’s Wife Says As She Marks Her Husband’s Birthday (Photos)

It’s all smiles for Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara, knowing that her husband has added to his age. Amara celebrated her husband’s birthday on social media. She shared loved-up moments and penned down lovely birthday messages. She went on to tell her husband to enjoy his new season.

Having a great man as your husband is one of the factors that makes a woman happy in a marriage. That’s why Amara celebrated her husband’s birthday on her verified Instagram story. The excited lady posted loved-up images of herself with the legendary football player while wishing him a joyous new age.

Birthday celebrations are moments of joy because life is precious. It’s even more interesting in that a legend is celebrating. Amara celebrated her husband on her Instagram page and wrote, “Happy birthday to my legendary husband. Cheers to more beautiful memories! I’ve loved you for a long time. Enjoy your new season.”

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (

)