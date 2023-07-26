Eniola Supports Tinubu’s Removal of Fuel Subsidy, Claims Nigerians Still Enjoy Cheapest Fuel Prices

In a recent conversation with media personality Daddy Freeze, Nollywood actress and staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, Eniola Badmus, came forward to defend the controversial decision to remove fuel subsidies in Nigeria. The actress, who was an ardent campaigner for Tinubu during his run for presidency, stated that Nigerians are still benefiting from the cheapest petrol prices in the world, even after the price per liter reached N617.

The Nigerian government, led by President Bola Tinubu, officially announced the removal of fuel subsidies during the inauguration. Since then, the cost of gasoline has seen a steady rise, sparking mixed reactions from citizens across the nation.

As per Vanguard papers on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in her conversation with Daddy Freeze, Eniola Badmus expressed her support for the government’s move, stating that many individuals criticizing the removal of subsidies lack a clear understanding of what it entails. She argued that the public outcry came only after the subsidy was taken away, suggesting that people were not well-informed about the implications before its removal.

Badmus confidently asserted, “A lot of these keypad warriors do not even have an idea of what subsidy is. It was when they removed it that they knew what the government was doing. Even till now, I think we still buy the cheapest fuel in the world.”

Her statement points towards her belief that, despite the increase in fuel prices, Nigeria’s gasoline is still competitively priced compared to other nations globally.

The decision to remove fuel subsidies has been a contentious issue in Nigeria for years, with successive governments grappling with its implementation. Proponents argue that the subsidy removal will enable the government to redirect the funds saved towards crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. They assert that the subsidy only benefits a small segment of the population, primarily the wealthy, and its removal will promote a more equitable distribution of resources.

As the debate rages on, the government remains under immense pressure to address the concerns of the Nigerian people and find a sustainable solution to the country’s energy challenges.

President Bola Tinubu’s administration continues to face both support and opposition regarding its policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies. Time will tell how this decision plays out in the long term and how it impacts the lives of the Nigerian populace.

