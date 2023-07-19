English Premier League Club That Might Stop Manchester City’s Dominance In 2023/2024 Season

The 2023/2024 English Premier League season kicks off on August 11 when defending champion Manchester City hosts newly promoted Burnley.

Since Pep Guardiola arrived as manager from Bayern Munich five seasons ago, Manchester City has been dominant.

Last season’s treble-winning squad was assembled by Pep Guardiola.The frightening team that everyone else is afraid of.

Pep Guardiola has accomplished a lot by winning the treble.The treble is a first for Manchester City.The nearby Manchester United already accomplished that in 1999.

After defeating Real Madrid and advancing to the Champions League final, where they defeated Inter Milan 1-0, Manchester City have been the Lions not only in England but also in Europe.

Guardiola built a formidable City team. He began as an endeavor that has now produced results.His greatest accomplishment is undoubtedly the club’s historical legacy, which he has helped create through signing legends like Haaland, Grealish, Mahraz, Gundogan, Rodrigo, Emerson, and Stones.

City may not be as dominant in the league or the Champions League in 2023/2024, after a strong showing last season.Gundogan and Silva, two key players, have left the team.Silva has rejected a contract extension and is poised to join other iconic players in Saudi Arabia, while Gundogan has signed a three-year agreement with Barcelona.

The duo has been the driving force behind City’s success.There is a huge void left by their departure, and it will take Guardiola some time to replace it.

According to the article, by the 2023–2024 season, Arsenal will be City’s biggest rival.They’ve revamped their squad.Saliba’s contract has been extended.Likewise, Bukayo Saka.Arteta has bolstered his roster with talented new additions like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice Timber

A traditional number nine might join Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah, and Martinelli at Arsenal, as has been rumored.The addition of Declan Rice and Timber will be a major boost for the team.Last year, they piled on the pressure on City.They have been quite busy in the transfer market, therefore this season could be theirs.

With the addition of new, high-caliber players to their already formidable roster, they have a legitimate shot at dethroning Manchester City as the Premier League’s best team in 2023–24.

