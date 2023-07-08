England under 21s emerge as Winners of European Championship as Arsenal, Chelsea & Spurs stars shine

England’s under 21 national team achieved a historic victory by winning the European Championship with a 1-0 triumph over Spain at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia.

The match was filled with late drama, featuring four red cards and intense moments, but it was Lee Carsley’s side that emerged as the champions.

The Three Lions started the game strongly, with Anthony Gordon, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Cole Palmer creating scoring opportunities. Spain, however, grew into the match and came close to finding the back of the net on multiple occasions, narrowly missing James Trafford’s goal.

Levi Colwill had a notable chance in the first half as his header from a corner struck the post. But just before halftime, another twist unfolded as Palmer’s deflected free-kick, assisted by Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, found its way into the net.

The goal sparked a heated brawl that resulted in the dismissals of England coach Ashley Cole and a Spanish coach after a VAR review. The second half saw both teams create numerous chances, and there was still more late drama to come.

A penalty was awarded to Spain in stoppage time after Colwill’s challenge in the box, providing an opportunity to equalize through Abel Ruiz. However, James Trafford emerged as the hero of the day, making a remarkable double save from the spot, followed by a missed rebound.

As the final whistle blew, scenes of jubilation erupted among the England players, including Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, Chelsea’s Colwill, Noni Madueke, and Oliver Skipp from Tottenham.

This victory marks a momentous achievement for the Three Lions, ending their nearly four-decade-long wait for a major triumph at the under-21 level. It also signals a promising future for the senior national team, highlighting the abundance of talent and potential within the squad.

