England Manager Defends Lauren James After Her Disgraceful Foul On Michelle Alozie Got Her Sent Off

After the Lionesses overcame a very resolute Super Falcons earlier today to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the English manager Sarina Wiegman has reflected on one of the ugliest incidents in the rather beautiful game of football.

It was the moment when Lauren James got sent off for a disgraceful foul on Michelle Alozie late in the second half of the match.

Speaking to the media, Sarina Wiegman defended her player, revealing that the inexperienced Lauren who was doing really well on this stage lost her emotions and doesn’t want to hurt anyone.

“It was a moment of a split second. It was later in the game so players get tired. She’s inexperienced on this stage and had done well but she lost her emotions. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone. She’s the sweetest person I know, she said after the game.

“Things happen like that and you can’t change it anymore. It’s a huge lesson to learn but it’s not something she really did on purpose. I’ve spoken to her. I just said, ‘That happens sometimes with human beings.’

“You’re in such an intense game, such an emotional game and in a split second she lost her emotions. Of course, she apologised and feels really, really bad. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone.”

Lauren James’ 3-match ban following the red card means her sensational tournament comes to an unfortunate end. This is a worthy enough punishment for her very reckless and stupid foul on the Nigerian player.

