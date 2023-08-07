NEWS

ENG VS NGA:England’s Three Lionesses team news, official lineup, and kickoff time for the WWC match

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

England Women will be playing against Nigeria Women in the last 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup today this morning at Lang Park, Brisbane.

The Three Lionesses of England progresses to round 16 of the Women’s World Cup competition after picking up maximum points to finish top of their group.

The Three Lionesses team news

Despite knee injury, Keira Walsh traveled among the squad that went to Brisbane to play against Denmark last month.

As England looks to progress in the final eight against Nigeria, she could hopefully make a quick-fire return to Jess Carter’s team alongside Chelsea teammate, Millie Bright and Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood.

Lauren James would hopefully play alongside Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in the attacking wing.

Mead, Williamson, and Kirby are injuried and would not be fit to play.

Official lineup

England XI: L. Bronze, A. Greenwood, M. Earps, R. Daly, M. Bright, J. Carter, K. Walsh, G. Stanway, L. Hemp, A. Russo, Lauren James

Subs: J. Nobbs, E. Roebuck, C. Kelly, L. Coombs, K. Zelem, B. England, C. Wubben-Moy, Ella Toone, H. Hampton, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles, Katie Robinson

Kickoff time

England Ladies and Nigeria’s Super Falcon will battle for the round 16 place at Lang Park, Brisbane, around 8:30 am today.

Akabest (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

My uncle introduced me to Tinubu in 1991, when he was using his uncle house for campaign- Thomas

2 mins ago

Pep Guardiola Criticizes Premier League rule changes

2 mins ago

On May 25, 2007, I had issues with Tinubu when he expected me to praise him but I did not- Thomas

13 mins ago

Today’s Headline:Southeast Winning Battle Against Sit-At-Home Enforcers_ Soludo;Anyim Visits Ganduje

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button