ENG VS NGA:England’s Three Lionesses team news, official lineup, and kickoff time for the WWC match

England Women will be playing against Nigeria Women in the last 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup today this morning at Lang Park, Brisbane.

The Three Lionesses of England progresses to round 16 of the Women’s World Cup competition after picking up maximum points to finish top of their group.

The Three Lionesses team news

Despite knee injury, Keira Walsh traveled among the squad that went to Brisbane to play against Denmark last month.

As England looks to progress in the final eight against Nigeria, she could hopefully make a quick-fire return to Jess Carter’s team alongside Chelsea teammate, Millie Bright and Manchester City’s Alex Greenwood.

Lauren James would hopefully play alongside Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in the attacking wing.

Mead, Williamson, and Kirby are injuried and would not be fit to play.

Official lineup

England XI: L. Bronze, A. Greenwood, M. Earps, R. Daly, M. Bright, J. Carter, K. Walsh, G. Stanway, L. Hemp, A. Russo, Lauren James

Subs: J. Nobbs, E. Roebuck, C. Kelly, L. Coombs, K. Zelem, B. England, C. Wubben-Moy, Ella Toone, H. Hampton, Esme Morgan, Niamh Charles, Katie Robinson

Kickoff time

England Ladies and Nigeria’s Super Falcon will battle for the round 16 place at Lang Park, Brisbane, around 8:30 am today.

