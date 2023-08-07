ENG VS NGA: Three Talking Points As Nigeria Hold England To Goalless Draw In 90 Minutes

Nigeria Super Falcons take on England’s female national team at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia, at 8:30 in the morning Nigeria time. The Super Falcons held England’s female team to a goalless draw in 90 minutes of normal time. Let’s take a look at the three talking points as the Super Falcons of Nigeria holds England’s female team a goalless draw.

1. The Super Falcons of Nigeria were unlucky not to have taken the lead as they were denied a goal by the crossbar twice. Nigeria winger, Uchenna Kanu’s effort was denied by the crossbar while Ashleigh Plumptre’s effort was denied by the crossbar too.

2. Lauren James, the sister of Chelsea’s Reece James saw a red card in the closing stage of the second half.

3. The Super Falcon’s captain and goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was very instrumental in keeping England’s female team at bay after making some incredible saves in both halves.

