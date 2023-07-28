ENG 1-0 DEN: How Chelsea & Reece James Reacted To The Brilliant Display From His Sister, Lauren

Lauren James has made history, scoring on her first start at the FIFA Women’s World Cup as England Women beat Denmark to achieve a 100% winning record at the tournament.

Both teams came into the match with 3 points on board following their respective 1-0 wins in the opening match. It took just 5 minutes before the Chelsea Women forward fired a rocket of shot into the Danish net to give the Lionnesses the lead.

That goal proved the difference as England now sits comfortably at the top of group D with 6 points.

After the match, Chelsea football club were quick to celebrate their player Lauren, for her brilliant display in front of the whole world.

Her brother, Reece was also quick to react as he celebrated his younger sister, posting her goal celebration on his Instagram story with the caption, “she’s arrived.”

Recall that months ago, Reece described Lauren as the best women’s footballer in the world and predicted that she would be so for the next 10-15 years.

It is quite incredible to see that these two siblings are playing and performing for the same club and country at the highest level.

For Chelsea fans, nothing can beat the feeling of pride in seeing these two siblings doing very well and making their family, club, country and fans proud.

WoleOscar (

)