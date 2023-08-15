Energy And Currency Are 2 Things A Government Should Never Leave To Market Forces – Majeed Dahiru

Amid growing anxiety over the depreciating value of the Naira against the American Dollar in Nigeria, veteran journalist, and public affairs analyst, Alhaji Majeed Dahiru has knocked the Tinubu administration over its economic policies, especially in the areas of subsidy removal and floating of the nation’s currency.

Speaking during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Tuesday, August 15, Dahiru, who is a columnist for the Premium Times, argued that no well-meaning government leaves the nation’s energy supply, and currency to the whims of market forces, adding that both commodities are national assets that ought to be protected for the survival of the economy and wellbeing of the citizens.

He said; “I don’t understand how anybody could just wake up one morning and remove the subsidy on petrol. The fact that we are still talking about subsidy 63 days after it was removed, it tells you that it was something that shouldn’t have been done in the first place. And why float the currency?

I don’t know anywhere in the world where currency is floated. There are two things a government should not leave to market forces determine their prices; they are energy and currency prices. You can’t do that because these are national assets. Every Other thing depends on it. If you don’t have a stable national currency and energy security, your economy is built on quicksand, and that is what it is in Nigeria today. The economy is crumbling.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 1:12:38).

