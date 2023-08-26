Enemies Will Not See You” -Yul Edochie Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye As Minister

Yul Edochie, a prominent Nigerian actor and award-winning producer, expressed his reaction to the appointment of Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as a Minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye was sworn in as the Minister of Women Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday and has taken up her responsibilities in the ministry.

Yul Edochie shared his thoughts on his verified Facebook page, stating, “Congratulations to my big sister, Honourable Minister Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, on your well-deserved appointment as Minister For Women Affairs. May God grant you wisdom, strength, longevity, and all that you need to serve Nigeria effectively. May your enemies not prevail.”

He concluded, “May God be with you. Amen.”

Yul Edochie’s recent Facebook post has garnered significant attention and reactions from his followers on the social media platform.

In my opinion, I believe Yul Edochie should have also advised the incoming Minister to also perform while she’s in office, and not just to be a minister.

