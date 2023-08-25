Enemies Will Not See You-Yul Edochie Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Igbo Leader,Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, As Minister

Popular Nigerian actor and award-winning producer, Yul Edochie has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as a Minister of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye was Sworn In as Minister of Women Affairs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday. She has since taken over in her Ministry.

(Photo Credit – Yul Edochie Verified Facebook Page)

The controversial Nollywood actor said on his verified Facebook page; “Congratulations to you my big sister, Honourable Minister Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohanenye, on your appointment as Minister For Women Affairs. Well deserved. Enemies will not see you.”

Yul Edochie added; “May God give you the wisdom, strength, longevity and every other thing you need to serve Nigeria well. God be with you. Amen.”

The recent post by Yul Edochie on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Peteru4011 (

)