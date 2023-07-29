EndSARS: Predicts that the mass burial memo leak would lead to more surprises — Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa

According to Vanguard reports, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa said a leaked Lagos State Government memo on secret mass burial of 103 victims of the October 2020 EndSARS protest is one of the many surprises to come.

This was said by Adegboruwa in an interview that aired on Saturday’s episode of Law Weekly on Channels Television.

Recall that Adegboruwa was a member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters, which was chaired by Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Nobody in Nigeria, in his opinion, would deny knowing that people died on the night of October 20, 2020.

The leaked document from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, according to him, is only one of the numerous surprises that the public will continue to experience over time as long as the government has not accepted the reality of the events of October 20, 2020.

On the evening of October 20, 2020, soldiers rushed the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, where young people had gathered to protest extrajudicial deaths and police abuse.

However, Adegboruwa remarked, “Perhaps the volume or total number of such fatalities would be the difficulty.

But to say categorically that there were no fatalities or that no blood was shed in any form at all, namely as a result of shootings by Nigerian Army troops, is to do a disservice to the souls of those who are impacted.

The contentious episode sparked uproar across the globe and criticism from human rights organisations like Amnesty International.

Outrage was caused by a leaked email written to the Lagos State Ministry of Health that stated the state government had sanctioned N61,285,000 for the mass burial of 103 people who had been recognised as 2020 EndSARS victims.

Following Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s consent, the handling of payments was outlined in a document dated July 19, 2023.

In a statement released last Sunday, the Lagos State Ministry of Health subsequently confirmed the letter.

However, the statement stated that the bodies had not come through the Lekki toll gate but rather had been collected by the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) from places like Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo, and Ajah.



