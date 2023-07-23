Endsars: Past Govt Sprayed Perfume On The Lekki Massacre, It Was Not Properly Addressed- Sani

The former Kaduna Lawmaker who represented Kaduna central at the Federal House of Assembly in Abuja, Shehu Sani has stated that the past administration under the leadership of president Muhammadu Buhari failed to properly address the Lekki Massacre

Recall that the incident which happened on Oct 20, 2020 was tagged the #endsars protest

It began after some youths gathered at the popular Lekki tollgate in Lagos seeking an end to police brutality and extorsion

However, after the event , series of report surfaced claiming many were massacred while there were also claim that only a few people got injured

Sani took to his Twitter page on Sunday to comment about the incident. This was after an alleged letter of a mass burial for 103 victims surfed online

The letter, after it was shared, has been instigating Several reactions form Nigerians

Sani said that the Buhari’s Administration failed to address the issue of the Endsars killing

He said the government sprayed perfume and didn’t present it the way it ought to

