Endsars Mass Burial: From ‘Nobody Died’ To ‘Snap Out Of It’ To ‘103 People Were Killed’- GRV

Lagos state labor party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has reacted to the procurement document of mass burial for 103 Endsars victims that surfaced online

The letter has been generating lots of comments from Nigerians since it was shared online

Recall that the letter was denied by the Lagos state government on Sunday that the 103 bodies were not victims at the Lekki Tollgate

The statement further stated that the 103 bodies were recovered from several place in the state during the #Endsars protest that occured in 2020

The Lagos state government mentioned places like Fagba, Ketu Ikorodu and some other parts of Lagos state where the total number of 103 bodies were recovered

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour took to his Twitter page on Monday to react to the newly released statement by the Lagos state government. He said what they said at first was that nobody died. He said the next thing they said was that Nigerians should snap out of it and now they are saying 103 people died

See his post here

Finesthandwriting (

)