EndSARS: Lagos State Government Under Sanwo-Olu Detains 34 Protesters Since 2020 After Covering Up Killings – AAC

As reactions continue to trail the revelations of a leaked mass burial memo of 103 Nigerians massacred during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020, the African Action Congress (AAC) party has called for accountability.

While condemning the actions of the Lagos State government and its complicit actors in the heinous #EndSARS Lekki massacre and desperate attempts to cover it, AAC insisted that those responsible for such atrocities must face the full wrath of the law.

AAC which made the demand in a statement issued on Monday titled: “Sanwo-Olu’s Murderous Government Must Be Prosecuted,” signed by its Spokesman in the Lagos State chapter, Osatohamhen Ebhohon, said it was disheartening to witness the attempt to cover up the #EndSARS massacre.

According to the party, the revelation of a leaked mass burial memo which was authenticated by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, has reaffirmed what the masses already knew.

It added that the tragic events that unfolded during the #EndSARS protests were characterised by gross human rights violations, state-sponsored violence, homicide, and a cover-up of the truth.

The statement partly read: “The leaked memo, which is now the most talked-about topic in both the Nigeria legacy news media and social media space, exposes the Lagos State government’s role in contracting a private firm, Messrs Tos Funeral Ltd, to bury 103 bodies of EndSARS victims.

“The cost of this mass burial amounted to N61,285,000. This revelation raises serious questions about the government’s accountability for the killings and its efforts to suppress the truth from the public.

“In any just society, those responsible for such atrocities, including ex-president Buhari, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, General Omata of the Nigerian army, and CSP Raji of Maroko police station, would be facing the full wrath of the law.”

The African Action Congress regretted that to date, the Lagos State government, led by Sanwo-Olu, has yet to take responsibility for the killing of law-abiding citizens, even with the damning report of the Justice Doris Okwuobi panel, which found the Lagos State government culpable.

“The evidence presented during the panel proceedings, including the confession of the head of Nigerian military intelligence, Brigadier General Ahmed Taiwo, and the testimony of the Chief Pathologist at LASUTH, John Obafunwa, clearly implicates the Lagos State government in the gruesome act.

“Despite this, and the ample video evidence available online and Numerous brave eyewitnesses who have provided crucial testimonies that depict security forces engaging in violent actions including the gruesome murder of peaceful #EndSars protesters, on the 20th, 21st to 24th of October 2020, the Lagos government through the permanent secretary of the ministry of health Dr. Olusegun Ogboye continues to deny its involvement and manipulates the narrative, falsely attributing the deaths to community clashes that resulted from the #EndSars protest.

“We must not be fooled by these deceptive tactics. The people of Lagos and all well-meaning citizens must unite and hold our killers and their accomplices accountable. It is unacceptable that more than thirty-four innocent citizens charged with crimes they did not commit are languishing in prison without any incriminating evidence.

“We demand justice for all victims of the #EndSARS protests and the immediate release of all detainees. The Justice Doris Okwuobi panel has rightly recommended compensation for all victims and the unconditional release of all #EndSARS detainees.

“We call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to adhere to these recommendations and take decisive action in ensuring justice is served. Failure to do so will provoke mass resistance from the people, who will not tolerate the mockery of the victims and the continued denial of their rights.

“The African Action Congress party stands with the people of Lagos and Nigeria in demanding accountability, justice, and an end to state-sponsored violence. We urge everyone to join us in this call for action and make our voices heard until justice is served.”

The party, however, listed names of 34 people the state government continued to detain as a result of the #EndSars protest.

The names of #EndSARS protesters are:

1. Ogidi Joseph

2. Marcus Joseph

3. Joseph Oyebowale

4. Muyiwa Onikoyi

5. Taiwo Fagbemi

6. Jamiu Sani

7. Segun Adeniji

8. Ibrahim Adesanya

9. Daniel Joyibo

10. Dare Williams

11. Sunday Okoro

12. Adigun Sodiq

13. Yusuf Rafiu

14. Shehu Anas

15. Yakubu Olayiwola

16. Ismail Muftao

17. Bethel Chukwuocha

18. Onuora Odih

19. Jeremiah Lucky

20. Gideon Ikwujoma

21. Haruna Adekunjo

22. Irinyemi Oluwanbe

23. Joshua Adeleke

24. Kabiru Ajetunmobi

25. Moses Ofoke

26. Quadri Azeez

27. Idris Lawal

28. Charles Godstine Adele

29. Akeem Azeez

30. Sodiq Riliwan

31. Olamide Lekan

32. Olumide Fatai

34. Oluwole Yisa”.