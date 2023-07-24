EndSars: Lagos Govt Paid Millions In Cash To Those Who Survived With Wounds- Dele Farotimi

Nigerian lawyer, Dele Farotimi has disclosed that the Lagos State government under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu oversaw the payment of millions of naira to victims of the alleged massacre at the lekki tollgate during the Endsars protests against police brutality in October 2020.

He said this in an interview with Arise following the recent reaction from the Lagos State government regarding the 103 bodies of Endsars victims approved for mass burial.

Recall that a viral letter from the state’s Public Procurement Agency led many to allege that the bodies scheduled for mass burial were of protesters killed by security agencies at the Lekki tollgate on 20 October 2020.

However, the Lagos State government in statement released on Sunday, said none of the bodies that have been approved for the mass burial was recovered from the toll gate. According to the statement, the bodies were recovered from different parts of the state during and after the protests.

While speaking on this development in the interview, Dele Farotimi noted that the Lagos State government would prefer to keep the public in the dark as far as the truth about what happened during the lekki tollgate incident is concerned.

He said the same Lagos state government that is denying that no dead body was recovered from the lekki tollgate actually paid millions in cash to survivors of the shootings.

He said “the Lagos State government will prefer that we are having this back and front about the nitty-gritty of the facts, but the facts are not in dispute. The same Sanwo-Olu and co who are busy denying what took place, they paid cash to victims. The lawyers who actually appeared in court will tell as facts that victims who were represented by them numbering over 20, those who survived with wounds, they were paid in cash, millions.”

