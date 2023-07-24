NEWS

#EndSARS: 103 recovered bodies not Lekki tollgate victims, says Lagos

In response to the #EndSARS protests in October 2020, which called for the dissolution of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, the Lagos State Government has permitted mass burial for 103 bodies.

According to PUNCH, “The 103 bodies, however, were not found at the Lekki tollgate, the administration emphasised.”

The PUNCH reported that, “violence and fatalities resulted from the lengthy national #EndSARS protest in Lagos, which served as the movement’s focal point.”

“Particularly noteworthy was the suspected murder of demonstrators at the Lekki Tollgate by military on the evening of October 20, 2020.”  

In a statement released on Sunday, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, “affirmed the validity of a letter that was purportedly outlining plans for a mass burial of 103 bodies.”

The letter, dated July 19, 2023, “was sent to the Ministry of Health by the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency.” Source stated.

“The letter, which was approved for the sum of N61,285,000 for the mass burial, was signed by Mr. Onafowote Idowu, Director-General of the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency.” PUNCH reports.

“We refer to your letter dated July 13, 2023, with Ref No: LSMH/G/NS/013-1/23 in respect to the foregoing subject matter,” it stated.

“After reviewing your letter and any documents you’ve attached, we’ve noticed the following: Minutes of the Ministerial Tenders Board; I. Mr. Governor’s approval; II. Meeting of the Procurement Planning Committee, third; Four. Sign off.”

PUNCH further reported, “The agency has ‘No Objection’ to the award after reviewing your request and the data contained therein,” the statement reads.

Source: PUNCH

