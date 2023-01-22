This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Endorsement: Keep your political opinions to yourself; It will lead Nigerians to hell—BMO hits OBJ.

The buhari Media Organization, BMO, has hit former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who has been advised to keep their political opinions to themselves, and reacted to the endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing Obi as an erroneous figure that will lead Nigerians to hell.

In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO made this disclosure and stated that Obasanjo’s endorsement and political judgment are highly flawed and consistently erroneous. Part of the statement said, “The former president, in the pursuit of his selfish ambition, threw caution to the wind and endorsed the man he once promised never to support.”

Obasanjo’s endorsement of Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra, shows he has no substance or clear vision for the country. His track record of failure, whose foul stench is still suffocating the people of Anambra, follows the Obasanjo pattern of directing Nigerians to the pit of hell because he does not have the keys to heaven. His political judgment is highly faulty, always erroneous, and naturally self-centered. “We please eligible voters to key into the testimonials of the ruling candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who has a verifiable record and a vision for renewed hope for Nigeria.” BMO stated.

